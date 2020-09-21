Home Bollywood News

Bellbottom: Akshay Kumar recommends double shift, bends his 18 year old rule

By Glamsham Editorial

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar decided to bend his rule of 18 years, and gave extra hours for the shoot of his upcoming film, Bellbottom. Akshay had been strictly following an eight-hour work schedule all these years.

The film is currently being shot in Scotland. Aware that quarantine upon arrival has cost 14 days of shoot, owing to which the production had taken a financial hit, Akshay recommended double shift — whereby, two units would shoot simultaneously.

“Akshay sir is doing a double shift for the first time in 18 years. So when he suggested two units we were absolutely stunned and excited at the same time. And seeing his work discipline and respect for time, everyone on the sets is super energised and also pitching in their best. It’s like well-oiled machinery working round the clock to make this happen,” said producer Jackky Bhagnani.

“Akshay sir is truly a producer’s actor and it has been a privilege to work with him. He is constantly thinking about everyone and everything,” Bhagnani added.

The retro-drama is one of the first films to resume shooting schedule as unlock began.

Inspired by true events, the film is set in 1980s. Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi. It is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, and scheduled to release on April 2, 2021. –IANS/sug/vnc

