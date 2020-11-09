Akshay Kumar calls 'Laxmii' director Raghava Lawrence his 'constant guide'

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday penned down a thank you note Raghava Lawrence, director of his upcoming OTT release, Laxmii.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a video of Raghava giving final touch to the the actor’s make-up for the Bam Bholle song in the film.

“Finishing touches being added by the man himself, my director @offl_lawrence Raghava Lawrence who’s been my constant guide throughout this journey of #Laxmii Now it’s over to you guys,” Akshay captioned the post.

Advtg.

The film is a horror comedy that also features Kiara Advani, and is remake of the 2011 Tamil hit, Muni 2: Kanchana. Earlier titled Laxmmi Bomb, the name of the film had to be changed on the suggestion of the censor board after a section of social media users felt the title insulted the Hindu Goddess Laxmi.

–IANS

sim/vnc