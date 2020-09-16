Akshay Kumar confirms Diwali release for 'Laxmmi Bomb' on OTT

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Superstar Akshay Kumar confirmed on Wednesday that his upcoming horror comedy, Laxxmi Bomb, will premiere digitally on November 9, on the occasion of Diwali.

“Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega (This Diwali, along with money, one explosive bomb will also come to your houses). Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @DisneyPlusHSVIP! Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali,” Akshay tweeted.

He also shared a teaser video of his transformation from Laxman to Laxmmi in the film. The teaser opens with a caption, “When the outcast becomes outraged”, with Akshay appearing as a moustached man who transforms into a transgender.

Advtg.

“Aaj se tera naam Laxman nahi, Laxmmi Hoga (your name isn’t Laxman but Laxmmi from today),” a voice says in the background.

In the clip, a bleeding wound is seen forming at the centre of Akshay’s forehead as he transforms.

The film is a remake of Tamil blockbuster “Muni 2: Kanchana”. Raghava Lawrence, who had helmed the original, also helms the Bollywood remake, co-starring Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Advtg.

Back in June, Akshay had shared for the first time that the film would go for an OTT release, amid the growing Covid-19 crisis. It is slated to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

At that time, Akshay had shared that essaying a transgender was challenging. “In 30 years, this is the most mentally intensive role. Never experienced it before. Credit for it goes to Lawrence sir. He introduced me to a version of me which I didn’t know existed. It was different from my other characters. Iska bolna, chalna action reaction maine kabhi portray nahi kiya,” The actor had said at a virtual press conference, adding that “Laxmmi Bomb” has made him “more sensitive about gender equality”.

–IANS

Advtg.

sug/vnc