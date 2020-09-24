Home Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar episode of Bear Grylls' Into The Wild sets record

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Akshay Kumar has set a new record. This time, though, the big-screen superstar has made history on television.

The recent episode of British adventurer Bear Grylls’ show “Into The Wild” featuring Akshay has emerged as the second most-watched television show in the history of the infotainment genre in India.

The show had garnered a huge buzz on social media, with #KhiladiOnDiscovery reaching out to 1.31 billion individuals and delivering 2.9 billion impressions. About 1.1 crore people watched its premiere on Discovery Network channels. Almost 2.6 crore people watched the show in the first week across Discovery Network channels (original + repeats).

Akshay shot for the episode at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka in January this year.

Before Akshay, superstar Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have featured in Bear Gryll’s show.

–IANS

Previous articleAt 'Bigg Boss 14' launch, Salman reveals lockdown was his longest break in 30 years
Next articleVivek Oberoi back to work amid new normal

