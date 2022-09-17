Actor Akshay Kumar has wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Saturday and he said that he finds the leader’s vision, warmth, and capacity to work “deeply inspiring”.

Akshay took to his Instagram story, where he shared a picture of himself sitting across a table with the Prime Minister. The two can be seen having a chat when the picture was clicked.

For the caption he wrote: “Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work..just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring.”

Akshay then wished the Prime Minister a year full of health and happiness.

“Happy Birthday @narendramodifi. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year Ahead,” he wrote.