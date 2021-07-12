When Akshay Kumar got to eat ‘maa ke haath ka halwa’!

Adv.

Recently Akshay Kumar got that a chance to let himself go and feast to his heart’s content. Akshay who plays a character from Delhi in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ had to bulk up for the film.

There is no denying the fact that Akshay Kumar has maintained strong standards of fitness throughout his career. Interestingly, he had to lose six kg to look leaner as a cop for Sooryavanshi.

However, the actor is not at all complaining. “I quite enjoy the process of losing or gaining weight for a character because I am able to do it in a healthy way. I have gained 5 kg in a totally natural process. And it also allowed me the rare indulgence of eating meri maa ke haath ka halwa. What a blessing!” he gushes.

Kumar, who is currently shooting for Raksha Bandhan in Mumbai, will be seen sharing screen space with five fresh faces who play his sisters in the film.