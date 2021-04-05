BollywoodNews

Akshay Kumar hospitalised due to Covid-19

Akshay Kumar has been admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

By Glamsham Editorial
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has been admitted to hospital with Covid-19. Akshay took to social media on Monday to share the health update.

“Thank you everyone for your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care,” Akshay Kumar tweeted.

On Sunday, the actor tweeted to inform that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is living under home quarantine.

Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for his upcoming film “Ram Setu”. Meanwhile, 45 crew members from the sets of the film have reportedly tested Covid positive, following which the shoot has been halted, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president B. N. Tiwari told indianexpress.com.

