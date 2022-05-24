Akshay Kumar: Makhmali has to rank as one of the most soulful romantic tracks of my film career!”

- Advertisement -

Akshay Kumar’s next is Yash Raj Films’ first historical, Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. He is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this visual spectacle. As Akshay drops the sneak peek to the third song of the film, Makhmali, he says that this romantic track of the season would rank as one of the ‘most soulful romantic tracks’ of his entire 30 year film career.

Akshay says, “In the 30 years of my journey in cinema, I have been fortunate to get amazing romantic tracks that have got a lot of love from my fans and audiences and I’m confident that Makhmali, sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal will also get the same amount of love from people. Makhmali has to rank as one of the most soulful romantic tracks of my film career.”



He adds, “The song is picturised on the mesmerisingly beautiful and pure love story between Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and his beloved Princess Sanyogita. Theirs was a relationship of equals. They were forward thinking and they worked hard to tell people that men and women are equals and that gender parity was necessary for the betterment of society. I love the song and it’s been on loop on my phone. I hope everyone loves Makhmali too.”

The ethereally gorgeous Manushi Chhillar plays the role of King Prithviraj’s beloved Sanyogita and her launch is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022. She adds, “I love the entire album of Prithviraj and Makhmali has a special place in my heart. It’s the first romantic track of my career and it’s beautiful. I’ve grown up watching YRFs romantic songs and I’ve gotten to finally do one.”



She adds, “It’s simply amazing that I have got someone like Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal singing for my first love song! They’re both masters of what they do and I’m just so grateful for my debut. Makhmali captures the purity of love that Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and Princess Sanyogita had for each other.”

Prithviraj is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar. The film has been mounted on one of the all-time biggest superstars of Hindi cinema, Akshay Kumar, who happened to complete his 30 years in the Hindi film industry with Prithviraj! The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.