Akshay Kumar opens up on wearing costumes weighing 6 kilos in 'Prithviraj'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Bollywood star Akshay Kumar reveals how he wore costumes weighing 6 kilos to play the titular role in “Prithviraj”.

Akshay came to promote his film with co-actor Manushi Chhillar and director Chandraprakash Dwivedi. He shares how he had to wear clothes that were heavy, but not heavier in comparison to actual clothes worn by real warriors of history.

The actor says: “The clothes I have worn in ‘Prithviraj’ weighed around 5-6 or 4-5 kilos. Yet, the actual warriors of our past, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, Shivaji Maharaj, would wear clothes that would weigh around 35-40 kilos.”

“On top of that they would carry these big swords. They were the real warriors. And they would fight wearing heavy attire,” he adds.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

ila/kr

