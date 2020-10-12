Advtg.
Akshay Kumar resumes shooting for 'Prithviraj'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar has started shooting for the upcoming historical, Prithviraj. This was confirmed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, director of the film.

“Yes, we have resumed ‘Prithviraj’ shoot at YRF studios and the entire team is excited to have a great shooting schedule,” Dwivedi said.

A source said Akshay started shooting on October 10 for the film, and the schedule is an intense one.

“Sonu Sood has also started shooting from the 10th. The team has worked non-stop to ensure that everything was in place for this complex shooting schedule to restart,” said the source.

Akshay’s co-stars Manushi Chhillar and Sanjay Dutt will also scheduled to start shooting for the film again.

“It’s great news that big films are starting to shoot again, as it will make others more confident to restart the industry. We have heard that Manushi joins the shoot on October 13, and Sanjay Dutt will start shooting post Diwali.”

–IANS

dc/vnc/pgh

