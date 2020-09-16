Home Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar shares the teaser of much awaited ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ and confirms OTT release

Akshay Kumar has finally put to rest all speculation by announcing on Wednesday that tLaxmmi Bomb will be releasing this Diwali on a streaming service.

Laxmmi Bomb is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy horror film written and directed by Raghava Lawrence in his Hindi directorial debut.

It is a remake of the Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana and stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film will not be released theatrically and will stream worldwide on Disney+Hotstar.

Akshay Kumar has finally put to rest all speculation by announcing on Wednesday that the film will be releasing this Diwali on a streaming service. “Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @disneyplushotstarvip! Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali,” he posted on Instagram, alongwith a teaser video of his transformation from Laxman to Laxmmi in the film.

In the teaser, a voice in the background says “Aaj se tera naam Laxman nahi Laxmmi hoga”

The horror comedy, starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, is directed by Raghava Lawrence and produced by Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Kapoor, Shabinaa Khan and Fox Star Studios.

The film releases on 9th September this Diwali on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Check out the teaser of Laxmmi Bomb below:

