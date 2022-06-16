scorecardresearch
Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Raksha Bandhan’ to release on this date

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Raksha Bandhan' is all set to hit the screens on August 11

By Glamsham Bureau
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is all set to hit the screens on August 11.

Akshay took to Instagram, where he shared the motion teaser of the film. It also gave a glimpse of a song featured in the movie.

He wrote alongside the motion teaser: “Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! A#RakshaBandhanAreleasing in cinemas on 11th August, 2022.”

‘Raksha Bandhan’ is a comedy drama film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. The film, directed by Aanand L. Rai, revolves around the love, bonding and attachment between brother-sister.

This will be the second time Akshay and Bhumi will be seen sharing screen space together. The two were earlier seen in ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’.

Akshay also has ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Mission Cinderella’ and ‘OMG2’ among many other films in his kitty.

