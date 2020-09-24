Akshay Kumar takes break from 'Bellbottom' shoot, visits Gurudwara in UK

Advtg.

London, Sep 24 (IANS) Superstar Akshay Kumar on Thursday took out time from his busy outdoor schedule in the UK, to seek blessings at a Gurudwara in the country.

Sharing a glimpse of his visit, Akshay wrote: “Had a rather blessed morning… spent ten minutes in this Gurudwara today and counted my blessings. I feel a sense of calm I haven’t in months,” he wrote, tagging his post with #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude and #IkOnkar.

Akshat also posted a picture of him praying at the Gurudwara, with his head covered with a white cloth.

Advtg.

The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film “Bellbottom” in the UK. He is accompanied by his wife, Twinkle Khanna, and their children there.

“Bellbottom” is directed by Ranjit M. Tewari and the film also features Vaani Kapoor, Huma S. Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi.

–IANS

Advtg.

sim/vnc