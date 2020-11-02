Advtg.
Akshay Kumar taught us to be careful while working amid pandemic: Aniruddh Dave

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actor Aniruddh Dave, who wrapped up shooting for the film Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar in England amidst the pandemic, says the superstar taught his colleagues to be careful on set.

Back in Mumbai, Aniruddh has started work for the TV show, “Lockdown Ki Love Story”.

He said: “I am excited to be part of ‘Lockdown Ki Love Story’ and tensed too because we (he and his wife) are pregnant now. And working in the pandemic situation is not easy, I have to be extremely careful for me and Shubhi both.”

“Akshay Kumar sir has already taught us to be careful on set and how we can work well in this pandemic situation. I did that first in June when unlock happened and then we went abroad to shoot ‘Bell Bottom’. We all have to come out from our homes and start working,” he added.

Aniruddh will be seen portraying a character named Raghav Jaiswal in “Lockdown Ki Love Story”.

“The character has a certain kind of heroism which I liked. There is a grey shade which the audience will get to see me in. I am sure audiences and fans will love me in this avatar. It will be a treat to watch Raghav Jaiswal. I want this character to be loved by all,” said Aniruddh.

–IANS

nn/vnc

