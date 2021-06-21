Akshay Kumar teams up with Suniel Shetty's son Ahan for new project

Adv.

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar is all set to star with Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty in a new project by producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Ahan already has “Tadap” coming up, with Nadiadwala credited as one of the producers of the film. The Milan Luthria directorial casts Ahan opposite Tara Sutaria and is a remake of the 2018 Telugu hit “Rx 100”.

And now, the producer has signed him for a new project with Akshay Kumar. The project is currently at a planning stage, and details will be announced soon.

“The entire team is rooting for this action power-pack of actors, which has Akshay and Ahan together for the first time,” said a source.

