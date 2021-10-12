HomeBollywoodNews

Akshay Kumar wraps up Aanand L Rai’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ shoot.

Akshay Kumar and producer-director Aanand L Rai have wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming film, Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar wraps up Aanand L Rai's 'Raksha Bandhan' shoot.
Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai
Akshay Kumar and producer-director Aanand L Rai have wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming film, Raksha Bandhan, in Delhi. The film had gone on floors in June. After shooting at a massive set put up in Mumbai, the team calls it a wrap in Delhi.

Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, the film is all set to release in theatres on 11th August 2022 – Independence Day weekend.

Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films.

