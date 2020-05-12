Advertisement
Home Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and Mythologies dominate on TV

The COVID – 19 pandemic has got the people across the country, particularly the small towns , glued to the television.

By Pooja Tiwari
Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma
Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma
Advertisement

The COVID – 19 pandemic has got the people across the country, particularly the small towns , glued to the television.

Also read: Ali Fazal: Cinema is richer in a transformed society

The TV channels were forced to resort their reruns of their old shows, due to lack of new content. While some succeeded to grab the eyeballs, most of them witnessed a drop in the ratings.

Advertisement

While consumption of shows on private GEC’s has gone down, the private movie channels have seen a spike.

As per BARC, Sony Max leads the pack, and is followed by Star Gold, Zee Cinema and & Pictures. “Movie Channels have shown a 50 percent growth compared to the pre-lockdown ratings and that’s because they are not dependent on original content” he shares and further adds “People like to watch their favourite films again and again.

Advertisement

Even today Amitabh Bachchan films garner great ratings, so do family dramas like Hum Saath Saath Hai and Hum Aapke Hain Kaun…!”

In the lockdown, Sajid Nadiadwala’s comic caper, Housefull 4 fronted by Akshay Kumar is also doing wonders, with most of its repeat screenings finding a place in top five films of the week.

Advertisement

The ratings last week (60,18,000 impression as per BARC) suggest that it is among the most successful films on television in today’s time.

Director Farhad Samji believes that the novel concept of reincarnation comedy is working in the film’s favour.

“People love the way Akshay Kumar portrayed the character of Bala. Our song, Bala, created intrigue around the personality – “Shaitaan Ka Sala, Rab Ne Pala” – and has worked very well for the film. We made the film with right intention of making people laugh, and the TV ratings and box-office success is a stamp of acceptance,” Farhad believes.

Advertisement
Previous articleParth Samthaan is learning dance steps from Niti Taylor
Next articleShehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill’s ‘Keh Gayi Sorry’ is an emotionally romantic song

RELATED POSTS

Advertisement

UPDATES

The Living Tombstone ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of Five Nights at Freddy's 2' by The Living Tombstone
Read more

’13 Reasons Why’ final season gets a release date

News Omkar Padte -
The fourth and final season of "13 Reasons Why" will release on June 5. The show premiered in 2017.
Read more

Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks share health tips for children amid Covid-19 pandemic

News Glamsham Editorial -
Actors Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks have brought back their "The Lego Movie" characters to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more

Covid-19 effect: Bryan Adams slammed by fans for racist remarks over cancelled gigs

News Glamsham Editorial -
Canadian rock star Bryan Adams is being trolled after he unleashed a racist rant because his live concerts are being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

13 Reasons Why ‘Back To You’ Song Lyrics by Selena Gomez

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of 'Back To You' Song Lyrics by Selena Gomez from 13 Reasons Why
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glamsham.com - © 2020