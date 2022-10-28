Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ makes Rs 35 cr, Ajay Devgn’s ‘Thank God’ mints Rs 18 cr on Day 3

The ‘Khiladi’ of Bollywood Akshay Kumar’s latest release ‘Ram Setu’ and Hindi film star Ajay Devgn’s ‘Thank God’, which clashed as the box-office, has raked in Rs 35.40 crore and Rs 18.25 crore respectively since their release on October 25.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter, here he shared the box-office numbers for both movies.

For ‘Ram Setu’, he shared: “#RamSetu is holding well in mass pockets, which is driving its biz… But biz at multiplexes/urban centres – which contribute a large chunk – is lacklustre… Weekend biz [Fri to Sun] will be the decider…Tue 15.25 cr, Wed 11.40 cr, Thu 8.75 cr. Total: ? 35.40 cr. #India biz.”

The story of ‘Ram Setu’ revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage.

For Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer ‘Thank God’: “#ThankGod is on a declining spree… The 3-day total is shockingly low, more so during #Diwali period… An upturn on Sat and Sun is very important… Tue 8.10 cr, Wed 6 cr, Thu 4.15 cr. Total: ? 18.25 cr. #India biz.”

‘Thank God’ is a fantasy comedy drama film directed by Indra Kumar. It is an official remake of the Danish film ‘Sorte Kugler’.