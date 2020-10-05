Akshay Kumar's retro cool in 'BellBottom' teaser

Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) A new teaser of the upcoming spy thriller BellBottom released on Monday sees lead actor Akshay Kumar turn on the retro style quotient.

In the short video, Akshay wears bell-bottom pants and a turtleneck pullover. While the look was revealed earlier in film stills from his recent outdoor stint of the film in Glasgow, the video sees Akshay hit attitude in motion.

Akshay shared the video on Instagram and Twitter. “Go BellBottom! Here’s a thrilling throwback to the 80s. Presenting #BellBottomTeaser,” he wrote.

Advtg.

Fans are obviously impressed and excited.”Look + BGM = Fire. Very excited for this,” wrote a user.

Another user wrote: “It’s great watching you in every role.”

Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, “BellBottom” also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. The spy thriller film is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

Advtg.

–IANS

nn/vnc