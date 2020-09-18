Home Bollywood News

Akshay Oberoi excited to shoot after being quarantined for long

By Glamsham Editorial

Actor Akshay Oberoi will soon start shooting for his new project here, and he is excited to face the camera after a long gap due to lockdown.

The actor has stepped aboard the web series “7th Sense”, as its main antagonist. His new evil act comes in the wake of his performance as the antagonist in the digital project “Flesh”, which impressed many.

The actor will be sharing the screen with R. Madhavan, Rohit Roy and Sana Saeed among others in his new project.

Advtg.

“I’ve launched myself into the prep and I’m going to be stationed in Dubai for 25 days. I’m super excited to be facing the camera after being quarantined for so long. Boy am I glad to go back to the usual shooting drill in this beautiful city (Dubai)! We are all taking the required precautions and we’re doing our best to make something worth the viewers’ attention,” said Akshay.

Akshay will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s “KTina” along with Disha Patani, besides the Hindi remake of Tamil film “Thiruttu Payale 2” with Urvashi Rautela. He also has a series titled “Magic” coming up. –IANS/nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleSpice Girls might reboot debut single ‘Wannabe’
Next articleSudhir Mishra: 'Serious Men' is specific in articulation, yet universal

Related Articles

News

Michael Madsen’s debuts in India with ‘Nishabdham’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Anushka Shetty, R. Madhavan horror thriller Nishabdham has been confirmed for a Gandhi Jayanti release on OTT. A highlight of the...
Read more
News

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer ‘Nishabdham’ to premier on Amazon Prime Video

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Amazon Prime Video today announced the direct-to-service world premiere of the highly-anticipated Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam title Nishabdham/ Silence starring R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty
Read more
News

Randeep Hooda returns to work, dubs for Salman Khan’s Radhe

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Randeep Hooda feels grateful to resume work for the much-awaited film Radhe, starring Salman Khan.
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Akshay Oberoi excited to shoot after being quarantined for long 1

Terence Lewis turns actor for Palaash Muchhal's music video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Ace choreographer Terence Lewis got a chance to show his acting skills in a video for a new song...
Akshay Oberoi excited to shoot after being quarantined for long 2

SSR tribute song talks of justice for late actor

Akshay Oberoi excited to shoot after being quarantined for long 2

Kriti Sanon dated Sushant Singh Rajput, claims Lizaa Malik

Akshay Oberoi excited to shoot after being quarantined for long 2

Madhurima Tuli, Ssharad Malhotra in short film on urban marriage

Akshay Oberoi excited to shoot after being quarantined for long 2

Ileana D'Cruz calls herself 'derpy dork head'

Akshay Oberoi excited to shoot after being quarantined for long 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi's double dose of humour

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks