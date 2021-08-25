HomeBollywoodNews

Akshay Oberoi explores 'different shade' in 'Those Pricey Thakur Girls'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi, who has nailed every role, is currently shooting for his upcoming show ‘Those Pricey Thakur Girls’ which is based on the book written by author Anuja Chauhan.

The ‘Gurgaon’ actor has recently wrapped up his shooting schedule for the show.

Akshay is excited to share a glimpse of his role. Akshay will be seen playing a character the audience has never seen before.

He shared, “I’m super excited for the show to release and so happy we have successfully wrapped the show.”

“It is a show that has helped me to explore a different shade of mine. The character is extremely interesting and has a fun element too.”

Akshay’s upcoming projects are Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Cold’, ‘KTina’ opposite Disha Patani and web series ‘Inside Edge 3’.

