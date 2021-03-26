ADVERTISEMENT
Akshay Oberoi makes time for cameo in Shankar Raman’s project

Akshay Oberoi, who is currently shooting for Vikram Bhatt's horror film 'Cold', recently made a special gesture for his director friend Shankar Raman

By Glamsham Bureau
Akshay Oberoi
Akshay Oberoi
Akshay Oberoi, who is currently shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s horror film “Cold”, recently made a special gesture for his director friend Shankar Raman. The actor flew to Bhopal for a cameo appearance in Raman’s untitled directorial.

Akshay has worked in Raman’s critically acclaimed film “Gurgaon” in 2016.

“I am super excited for all the projects I am shooting for right now. When Shanker approached me for a cameo, I just had to say yes, not just because he is a friend but because I love his direction style. The memories of shooting for ‘Gurgaon’ came back to me and as soon as I got a break from shooting for ‘Cold’, I started out for Bhopal,” Akshay informs.

The actor has recently three OTT releases — “Flesh 2”, “Illegal” and “High” — in recent months. “I cannot deny that the last year has been very kind to me. It earned me the appreciation and love of the audience. I feel fortunate to have such great projects to offer the viewers,” he said.

Akshay’s other upcoming projects include “KTina” starring Disha Patani, and remake of the Tamil film “Thiruttu Payale 2”. Akshay will also be seen reprising his role of an advocate in “Illegal Season 2”.

