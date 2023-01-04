Akshay Oberoi on 'Fighter': My character is a tribute to real life heroes

Actor Akshay Oberoi, who will be seen in the upcoming Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Fighter’, said that his character in the film is a tribute to real life heroes.

Akshay, who will be seen playing the role of an Air Force officer, said that it’s an honour for him to play his part.

He said: “It’s an honour to be playing the part of someone who has served the nation. My character is a tribute to all those real life heroes who have fought for their country. As actors, we might imitate their actions, but the grit and courage that they would have shown in real life situations are unfathomable. All thanks to the director Siddharth and Mamta Anand for picking me for the part.”

Recently Akshay posted on Instagram, a picture of himself along with the director Siddharth Anand and co-star Karan Singh Grover to announce his association with the film.

‘Fighter’, which sees Hrithik and Deepika as Air Force pilots, is slated for release on January 25, 2024. The film is said to be shot across the world and will pay tribute to the sacrifice of the country’s armed forces.