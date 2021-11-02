Akshay Oberoi shoots for a song in Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Cold’

- Advertisement -

Actor Akshay Oberoi has shot for a song in for the upcoming horror film ‘Cold’. He will be seen playing a few notes on the piano and he says that he is not play-acting.

The actor learnt and practiced the piano to get into the skin of a pianist, the role he will be seen essaying in Vikram Bhatt’s supernatural thriller.

Akshay said: “Time and again, we’ve heard fantastic music in Vikram Bhatt’s movies. Great music has been among the highlights of his films. I’m certain that ‘Cold’ will be no different. I had a great experience shooting for a memorable song that’s sure to strike a chord with the listeners.

“What makes the portrayal of a pianist interesting for me is that I’m actually playing quite a few bars on the piano. I’m not play-acting. I’m glad that I tried my hands on the instrument for a special film that marks my return to the horror genre. Practicing the instrument has helped me bring dimension to the character I essay.”

‘Cold’ is Akshay’s second horror film after ‘Pizza’.

The film chronicles the story of a woman who emerges from a horrific experience and narrates how she survives alone in a big city, with Akshay being the only person who is willing to believe her.