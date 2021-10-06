Akshay Oberoi starts dubbing for 'Inside Edge' Season 3

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi who is playing an interesting role in the much talked about sports drama ‘Inside Edge’ has begun the dubbing sessions for its Season 3.

Akshay has films like ‘Gurgaon’, ‘High’, ‘Flesh’, ‘Madam Chief Minister’, ‘Chote Nawab’, and ‘Illegal’ to his credit.

Sharing his excitement for the third season, Akshay said, “Working on Inside Edge Season 3 has been amazing and with its dubbing, I got to revisit it. I am thrilled about the series edging towards its release.”

His upcoming projects are ‘Those Pricey Thakur Girls’, ‘Illegal Season 2’ and ‘Inside Edge Season 3’.

–IANS

eka/kr