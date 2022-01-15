Akshay Oberoi wraps Vikram Bhatt horror drama ‘Cold’

- Advertisement -

Bollywood actor Akshay Oberoi, known for his work in ‘Inside Edge Season 3’, ‘Gurgaon’ and ‘Flesh’, recently wrapped the shoot of the horror drama ‘Cold’ helmed by horror specialist Vikram Bhatt.

The film marks his return to horror after ‘Pizza’ which received positive response from the critics. The film will now enter the post-production.

An excited Akshay shares, “Shooting for ‘Cold’ has been such a great experience and I thoroughly enjoyed it. Horror is one of my favourite genres and making a comeback with it after ‘Pizza’ has been a thrill.”

Calling his experience of working in the film a fulfilling one, he says, “Everything right from prep to facing the camera for this film has been fulfilling. I hope to entertain and scare the audience with this super gripping film.”

Written by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Vikram Bhatt, ‘Cold’ also stars Kannada actress Aindrita Ray. The film is scheduled for release in 2023.