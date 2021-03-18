ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar reaches Ayodhya, Mahurat shot at Ram temple

Akshay Kumar, along with his co-actors Jacqueline Fernandez & Nushrrat Bharucha, reached Ayodhya on Thursday for the mahurat of their new film 'Ram Setu'.

By Glamsham Bureau
Akshay Kumar, along with his co-actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrrat Bharucha
Akshay Kumar, along with his co-actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrrat Bharucha
Akshay Kumar, along with his co-actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrrat Bharucha, reached Ayodhya on Thursday for the mahurat of their new film Ram Setu.

Akshay and his co-actors first went to meet Raja Ayodhya, Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, where they also met other members of the Shri Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The actors will proceed to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple later in the afternoon where they will perform ‘puja’ and formally start the shooting of ‘Ram Setu’.

In the evening, the actors will return to Lucknow where they are expected to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Ram Setu will be directed by Abhishek Sharma and is produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra.

The film will be shot at multiple locations with a major part in Mumbai.

Before leaving for Ayodhya, Akshay shared a photo of himself, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha having a candid chat outside what appears to be a chartered flight on Thursday morning.

Akshay Kumar wrote, “A special film, a special start…Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins. Need special wishes from all you guys.”

