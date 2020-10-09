Advtg.
Akshay replies to Taapsee's disappointment on 'Laxmmi Bomb' not opening in theatres

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday replied to a tweet by Taapsee Pannu, where the actress had expressed disappointment that his much-hyped Diwali release, Laxmmi Bomb, would open on OTT and not the big screen.

“You’re not alone… but the show must go on. Thank you for the love on the trailer,” Akshay wrote to Taapsee.

Earlier the same day, Taapsee had tweeted her sentiments shortly after Akshay posted the trailer of the upcoming horror comedy on his verified Twitter account.

Reacting to the trailer, Taapsee tweeted: “You have KILLED IT n how!!!! I’m actually disappointed I’m not gonna watch it in theatres!”

Meanwhile, excited reactions have been pouring in for the trailer from fans as well as industry colleagues.

Actress Meera Chopra tweeted a similar view as Taapsee: “Wow wow wow!! I so wish i could see this on big screen. Looks extremely fun, and we all need laughter in our lives right now. Thank you @akshaykumar for #LaxmmiBomb. Cant wait to watch!”

Akshay replied: “Thank you so much… Hope you will enjoy it with your family… laughter guaranteed.”

Meanwhile, even as theatre owners gear up to reopen theatres on October 15, a host of films were announced on Friday for OTT release, including Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer “Coolie No. 1”, Rajkummar Rao-starrer “Chhalaang”, and “Durgavati” featuring Bhumi Pednekar.

–IANS

abh/vnc

