ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Akshita Mudgal: Ishk Par Zor Nahi represents women of today

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress Akshita Mudgal, who is part of the TV show “Ishk Par Zor Nahi”, says that her character is very relevant in this day and age. Akshita says that her show is all about how independent women of today and how they feel about love.

“The show truly represents the young woman of today. While women today are fiercely independent and don’t believe in conforming to the norms, we believe in the power of love and it’s wholesomeness. Love makes us better humans, more selfless, generous and kind,” she says.

The actress adds that her character is the “epitome” of “self love”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For me, self love is utmost precious. When we fall in love with ourselves, we can love our partners better. My character Ishqi is the epitome of self-love and I am sure the viewers will enjoy her liveliness on screen,” she says.

“Ishq Par Zor Nahi” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

anj/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAll England Open: Lakshya Sen crashes out in quarters (ld)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Akshita Mudgal: Ishk Par Zor Nahi represents women of today

All England Open: Lakshya Sen crashes out in quarters (ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Birmingham, March 19 (IANS) India's Lakshya Sen crashed out of the All England Open Championships quarter-finals on Friday, losing to Mark Caljouw of...

India women look to avenge ODI defeat against SA (Preview)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lucknow, March 19 (IANS) India women will look to avenge their ODI series loss to South Africa women when they take on their...

MP scores 42-0 win in women's sub junior academy hockey

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bhubaneswar, March 19 (IANS) Following their 0-5 defeat on the opening day, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy bounced back in style to score a...

Joy of watching stumps fly made me bowl fast: Prasidh

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Khurram HabibNew Delhi, March 19 (IANS) While most India players and budding stars struggled to train during the Covid-19 lockdown last year...

Matthew McConaughey to reprise ‘A Time To Kill’ role in new series

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is preparing to bring back his popular character Jake Brigance from the 1996 film,...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates