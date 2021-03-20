Akshita Mudgal: Ishk Par Zor Nahi represents women of today

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress Akshita Mudgal, who is part of the TV show “Ishk Par Zor Nahi”, says that her character is very relevant in this day and age. Akshita says that her show is all about how independent women of today and how they feel about love.

“The show truly represents the young woman of today. While women today are fiercely independent and don’t believe in conforming to the norms, we believe in the power of love and it’s wholesomeness. Love makes us better humans, more selfless, generous and kind,” she says.

The actress adds that her character is the “epitome” of “self love”.

“For me, self love is utmost precious. When we fall in love with ourselves, we can love our partners better. My character Ishqi is the epitome of self-love and I am sure the viewers will enjoy her liveliness on screen,” she says.

“Ishq Par Zor Nahi” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

