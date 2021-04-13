Akshita Mudgal misses street food of North India

Adv.

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actress Akshita Mudgal is a big fan of north Indian street food. However, she says she is unable to enjoy the same due to the pandemic.

The actor, who is from Agra, is not able to travel back home due to Covid and has been missing her favourite food items.

“Anyone who knows me, knows that I am a bigtime foodie! Being born and brought up in the North, I have grown up eating an array of the most delicious delicacies. From the authentic Mughlai and Awadhi cuisines to the epic street food, North India is a foodie’s paradise! But being in Bombay, if there’s one thing that I miss the most, it would be Delhi ki chaat! I confess… it’s my comfort food. But because of the pandemic, I am not able to go back home to enjoy these,” she says.

She adds: “I miss hanging around the streets of my hometown as well as Delhi, where I could gorge on chatpati chaat in almost every nook and corner. Can’t wait to get back!”

The actress also urges people to stay safe.

“Covid has made our lives very tough. In Mumbai, we are making sure to just step out for shoot and back. I think this is the time when we all need to be careful to ensure that we don’t get infected and spread this disease,” she says.

Akshita plays the role of Ishqi in “Ishk Par Zor Nahi”, that airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

anj/vnc