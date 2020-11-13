Advtg.
Bollywood News

Alankrita Sahai: The Incomplete Man will make viewers 'feel the chills'

By Glamsham Editorial
Alankrita Sahai: The Incomplete Man will make viewers 'feel the chills' 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actress Alankrita Sahai looks forward to starting the shoot of the film, The Incomplete Man, a psychological thriller she promises will make you feel the chills.

“It’s a very exciting project. We have a great team in place. We will start shooting super soon and I can’t wait to get on the set,” she said.

“The rehearsals are on and the script is amazing. I hope the audience loves it. I can’t obviously say too much about the project, but it’s going to be psychological thriller that will make you feel the chills,” added the actress.

Advtg.

She will start shooting for the Dhiraj Devendra Kotkar film in December in Goa. The film also features Freddy Daruwala, Warina Hussain and Sharib Hashmi.

Meanwhile, Freddy took to Instagram to share his excitement about joining the team of the film. “Excited to be a part of this journey with this fun bunch of people. My next “the incomplete man,” he posted, with the tags #theincompleteman, #newproject, #newfilm and #newbeginnings.

–IANS

Advtg.

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleRakul Preet Singh: Hit proper gym after so long
Next articleRahul Dravid throws weight behind expansion of IPL
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Alankrita Sahai: The Incomplete Man will make viewers 'feel the chills' 2

Rana Daggubati happy to visit outdoor shoot location after 'forever'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hyderabad, Nov 13 (IANS) Telugu star Rana Daggubati managed to visit an outdoor shoot location after a long time on Friday, and he is...
Alankrita Sahai: The Incomplete Man will make viewers 'feel the chills' 3

Rampal quizzed for 7 hrs, his Aussie friend nabbed by NCB...

Alankrita Sahai: The Incomplete Man will make viewers 'feel the chills' 4

Cricketers' long family, social isolation not sustainable: Badale

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Secret of MI's success strong core of quality players: Dravid

Alankrita Sahai: The Incomplete Man will make viewers 'feel the chills' 5

TV star Siddharth Nigam urges fans not to burst crackers that...

Alankrita Sahai: The Incomplete Man will make viewers 'feel the chills' 6

Russell Crowe opens up on new film Unhinged

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks