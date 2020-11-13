Alankrita Sahai: The Incomplete Man will make viewers 'feel the chills'

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actress Alankrita Sahai looks forward to starting the shoot of the film, The Incomplete Man, a psychological thriller she promises will make you feel the chills.

“It’s a very exciting project. We have a great team in place. We will start shooting super soon and I can’t wait to get on the set,” she said.

“The rehearsals are on and the script is amazing. I hope the audience loves it. I can’t obviously say too much about the project, but it’s going to be psychological thriller that will make you feel the chills,” added the actress.

She will start shooting for the Dhiraj Devendra Kotkar film in December in Goa. The film also features Freddy Daruwala, Warina Hussain and Sharib Hashmi.

Meanwhile, Freddy took to Instagram to share his excitement about joining the team of the film. “Excited to be a part of this journey with this fun bunch of people. My next “the incomplete man,” he posted, with the tags #theincompleteman, #newproject, #newfilm and #newbeginnings.

