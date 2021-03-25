ADVERTISEMENT
Alankrita Shrivastava: 'Alternate perspectives must get place in cinema'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava, who is known for her directorials as “Turning 30” and “Lipstick Under My Burkha”, and her recent web series “Bombay Begums”, says cinema needs to be more accepting of different points of view.

“I think there is some change. Since the last five to seven years, there is more consciousness of objectification of women. The way the camera is used has changed and women are no longer looked only as trophies. I feel like alternate perspectives must get their place in cinema,” she told IANS.

The filmmaker adds that everyone should have an equal chance to present their work.

“There should be an equal playing field. My problem has never been why do mainstream spectacle films exist. They have a right to. My point is when they close up space and say no film with another point of view that challenges patriarchy will exist. When they say those kinds of films don’t have a right to come and that we are going to teach the audience to see the same movies perpetuating the same stereotypes,” she says.

Alankrita says that this kind of pattern is actually not good for the audience too.

“That is bad for the popular culture of the country. This is the great thing about streaming platforms. They have created so much more space for stories led by women,” she says.

–IANS

anj/vnc

