Bollywood News

Alaya F aces dance move but falters on landing in funny new post

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Alaya F keeps posting hilarious videos to entertain her fans on social media. On Saturday, the actress shared one such video where she aced a dance lift but failed to figure the landing.

Alaya posted a clip on Instagram, where her dance partner is seen lifting her even as she balances herself holding his legs. However,while she is coming down she hilariously falls on the dance partner’s stomach.

Both in the end of the video burst into laughter.

“We’ve finally figured out this lift but not the landing! Wait for it! @utkarshc21 @thisis_beat,” she wrote alongside the clip.

Alaya, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, made her Bollywood debut with “Jawaani Jaaneman”. She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.

–IANS

dc/vnc

