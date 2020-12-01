Alaya F: Lots of exciting things coming up

ADVERTISEMENT
Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Actress Alaya F. in a new social media post has informed fans that she has a lot of exciting things coming up.
Alaya posted a stunning picture on Instagram, where she is seen wearing an embellished bralette and a beaded frilled skirt. She is seen dancing around a pole.
“Lots of exciting things coming up! Can’t wait for you guys to see it!” Alaya wrote alongside the image.
Alaya, who turned 23 on November 28, recently posted an uber-slim pose from a photo-op that has wowed her fans.
Daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, Alaya made her Bollywood debut with “Jawaani Jaaneman” earlier this year. She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.
–IANS
dc/vnc
