scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Ali Fazal demands Sajid Khan's eviction from 'Big Boss 16'

By Glamsham Bureau
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal has called for #MeToo accused Sajid Khan’s eviction from the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’. He also shared a graphic image, where the filmmaker’s picture is being set on fire.

Many actresses and models have come forward and raised their voice against Sajid, the younger brother of filmmaker Farah Khan, for exploiting his position of power.

Sajid has been accused of sexual assault which includes flashing his private parts at parties, asking female actors to send him their nude pictures as part of the casting process and watching porn in front of women.

Ali took to his Instagram story where he shared an image of Sajid’s picture being lit on fire by a person with #MeToo written on the wrist.

He captioned his post: “Evict Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss now.”

Ali is not the first person who wants Sajid to be ousted from the show. Previously, Sherlyn Chopra and Sona Mohaptara had voiced their opinion on Sajid’s participation in the show.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Previous article
Deepika to star opposite Mahesh Babu in Rajamouli's next film
Next article
Jamie Lee Curtis regrets getting botox as it makes her look like 'plastic figurine'
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kriti Sanon

Pragya Jaiswal

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Kiara Advani

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US