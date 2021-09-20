Ali Fazal looking forward to work in sci-fi genre for first time

- Advertisement -

Ali Fazal, who was last seen in his excellent portrayal of the unforgetful Ipsit in Netflix’s Ray anthology, has shot for an upcoming short film. This is an untitled science fiction short film which was recently shot in Mumbai for 4 days.

The film is written and directed by Cargo film director Arati Kadav, well-known for making mind-bending sci-fiction films. Her previous short was 55 km/sec, which starred Richa Chadha in the lead. For her next, she has now shot with Ali Fazal with him playing the lead role in it.

As per the information received by the actor and makers of the film, not much can be disclosed about this film presently, but it will be released soon officially by the filmmakers.

Ali Fazal tells us, “Collaborating with Arati has been an amazing experience. I have to say that I really had a lot of fun shooting with her and I think she’s immensely talented in what she does. We shot the entire film in the span of just four days in Mumbai. The genre is extremely exciting, something I have done for the very first time in my career, so that has been something really interesting.”