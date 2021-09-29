- Advertisement -

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal has bagged the nomination in the Best Actor category at the Asia Content Awards by the Busan International Film Festival.

Ali has been nominated for the Best Actor category for his portrayal of Ispit Nair in ‘Forget Me Not’ segment in the ‘Ray’ anthology on Netflix.

On the nomination, Ali said: “Wow! This was totally unexpected. I am so humbled to receive this nomination and it means a lot to be recognized by ACA. A lot of great content was produced this year in Asia and to land a nomination amongst such an impressive lineup of films and actors is an honour.”

Directed by Srijith Mukherji, the story is a modern interpretation of Satyajit Ray’s story ‘Bipin Chaudhary Ka Smriti Bhram.’ Ali plays the role of a cut-throat corporate shark who never forgets anything and has a memory of a computer.

The third Asian Contents Awards (ACA) is run by the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)’s Asian Contents and Film Market (ACFM). The ACA aims to showcase outstanding TV, OTT, and online content from Asia.

This year, the ACA was dominated by Korean drama and Netflix originals.