- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ali Fazal says he wants to tell stories on a global scale

By Glamsham Bureau
Ali Fazal says he wants to tell stories on a global scale
Ali Fazal in Kenneth Branagh Death on the Nile poster
- Advertisement -

Actor Ali Fazal, who was recently seen sharing screen space with names like Gal Gadot in his latest release ‘Death On The Nile’ and is currently busy shooting with Gerard Butler for ‘Kandahar’, says he wants to be a part of stories on a global level.

In a conversation Ali spoke about living several lives in one — from the world of ‘Fukrey’ to ‘Mirzapur’, to ‘Victoria and Abdul’ and ‘Death On The Nile’, Ali said: “It feels nice but I know the quest is larger… For artists in India our golden period was in the 1950s and I think that was the time when we were globally out there thanks to people like Satyajit Ray and everybody.

- Advertisement -

“So, I see that we have a big stake now again after a long long time and so I don’t want to reflect too much. I want to look ahead and I feel that there are so many more stories to tell and I feel that sometime ‘time dhokha de jaata hai’ (time betrays us) because I have half my work here and there which I am complaining about but I end up losing out on some stuff but one at a time I want to tell the stories that I want to on a global scale… I think we are going through a very big and interesting change here in Indian cinema.”

‘Kandahar’ the first collaboration between Ali and director Ric Roman Waugh, who has previously worked with Butler in ‘Greenland’ and ‘Angel Has Fallen’.

- Advertisement -

On the work front, Ali is shooting for filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj’s directorial ‘Khufiya’.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleModesty a la Alia Bhatt: I don’t think I have mastered everything
Next article‘Bheemla Nayak’ to stream on two OTT platforms from March 25
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Kiara Advani

Shehnaaz Gill

Nora Fatehi

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,366FansLike
50,167FollowersFollow
6,853FollowersFollow
59,540FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US