Ali Fazal says he wants to tell stories on a global scale

Actor Ali Fazal, who was recently seen sharing screen space with names like Gal Gadot in his latest release ‘Death On The Nile’ and is currently busy shooting with Gerard Butler for ‘Kandahar’, says he wants to be a part of stories on a global level.

In a conversation Ali spoke about living several lives in one — from the world of ‘Fukrey’ to ‘Mirzapur’, to ‘Victoria and Abdul’ and ‘Death On The Nile’, Ali said: “It feels nice but I know the quest is larger… For artists in India our golden period was in the 1950s and I think that was the time when we were globally out there thanks to people like Satyajit Ray and everybody.

“So, I see that we have a big stake now again after a long long time and so I don’t want to reflect too much. I want to look ahead and I feel that there are so many more stories to tell and I feel that sometime ‘time dhokha de jaata hai’ (time betrays us) because I have half my work here and there which I am complaining about but I end up losing out on some stuff but one at a time I want to tell the stories that I want to on a global scale… I think we are going through a very big and interesting change here in Indian cinema.”

‘Kandahar’ the first collaboration between Ali and director Ric Roman Waugh, who has previously worked with Butler in ‘Greenland’ and ‘Angel Has Fallen’.

On the work front, Ali is shooting for filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj’s directorial ‘Khufiya’.