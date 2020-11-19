Advtg.
Ali Fazal wishes Gal Gadot for Wonder Woman

Ali Fazal and Gal Gadot who had a ball of a time during the shoot of Death on the Nile in London last year are yet to reunite for the film’s promotions.

In an industry that’s often deemed competitive, new age actors are setting new benchmarks with their camaraderie and standing by each other in good and bad times alike.

Thank God for social media that keeps people close despite the distance. When Gadot announced the release of her film Wonder Woman 1984, Ali was quick to send over his best wishes. He tweeted warmly, “Best of luck Gal. Its going to be great . Everyones lookin forward to this . Gal, on her part, replied saying, “thank you. miss you!”…

