Alia Bhatt announces production house

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt has launched her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions. She has posted her company’s logo on Instagram along with the official announcement.

“And I am so happy to announce… PRODUCTION! Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales.  Real tales.  Timeless tales,” she wrote on Sunday night.

Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen too posted about the production house on her Instagram page. 

The news about Alia’s production house has been doing rounds since 2019 but nothing official was said about it so far.

Alia will soon be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi” and also has “Brahmastra”, “RRR” and “Darlings” lined up over the next months.

–IANS

ym/vnc

