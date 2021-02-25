ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt applauded for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ teaser

Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar applaud Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser

By Glamsham Editorial
Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhasali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Poster
Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhasali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Poster
The teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has received a thumbs up from the biggies of Bollywood, with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh praising lead actress Alia Bhatt’s performance.

Priyanka Chopra posted, “Alia!!!! I’m so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team. @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc.”

Akshay Kumar wrote, “#GangubaiKathiawadi… had found the title itself very intriguing from the day I’d heard it…the teaser only adds to it! @aliaa08 along with #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir bring their A-game again, so looking forward to it Clapping hands sign.”

Shah Rukh Khan also posted a very warm message for his Dear Zindagi co-star calling her “little one”, he wrote, “I always look forward to your work as an actor ‘little one’. And this one seems extremely special….and you….so Gangsta!!! All my love and wishes for the film. @aliaa08.” The actress replied to him too and wrote, “Love you my favourite!!!!!! Thank you thank you!!!” SRK completed his note with heart emojis.

Alia retweeted filmmaker Karan Johar’s tweet that said, “With @aliaa08 and #SanjayLeelaBhansali working together, it’s bound to be magical…. What a brilliant teaser! Super super proud of you baby girl! Can’t wait to see this on the big screen! Fire @bhansaliProductions #GangubaiKathiawadi.”

The actress made her debut with Johar’s Student Of The Year in 2012, and is known to share a great equation with the filmmaker.

Ranveer Singh posted the teaser of the film and wrote, “Gangu tu chand hai, chand rahegi…”

This is the first time that Bhansali is directing Alia. The film is about the life of Gangubai Kothewali, madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens Of Mumbai’. It is set to release on July 30.

