Alia Bhatt & Ayushmann Khurrana in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Har Rang Har Kisi Ka’

Acclaimed feature film director, Mr. Nitesh Tiwari, who directed ‘Har Rang Har Kisi Ka’ said, “This film has a very pertinent message in today’s India. It appeals to the young and modern India that stands for what they believe in, and Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana have done a marvelous job portraying the characters that manifest this message. I am glad to have been part of JSW Paints’ journey of thoughtfulness.”

Nitesh Tiwari directs Alia Bhatt & Ayushmann Khurrana in ‘Har Rang Har Kisi Ka’

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana added, “I am really happy to be part of the JSW Paints family. The core of the new campaign speaks to my heart as I passionately believe in the underlying theme of #EmbraceEveryColour, which is all about unity and inclusivity. It is a beautiful concept and I am glad to be part of this. I look forward to an interesting journey with the brand ahead.”

Commenting on her association, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt said, “I am delighted to be associated with ‘Har Rang Har Kisi Ka’ and absolutely love the thought behind the #EmbraceEveryColour campaign as it highlights the underlying message of India’s unity in diversity. I always gravitate towards cinema that has at its core an inspiring and thoughtful message for the viewers and that also reflects in the kind of work I have done. I see these values mirrored in the way JSW Paints operates its business. I look forward to a long-term association with the brand.”

JSW Paints, India’s new age paints company and part of US$ 12 billion JSW Group, has signed Bollywood actors Ms. Alia Bhatt and Mr. Ayushmann Khurrana as its brand ambassadors. The company is set to release its first ever marketing campaign featuring both these Bollywood actors. The campaign, ‘Har Rang Har Kisi Ka’, celebrates the diverse colours of India and encourages Indians to #EmbraceEveryColour. The integrated marketing campaign will be rolled-out across the company’s current markets in South & West India starting this month and will be aired during IPL. It brings to life JSW Paints’ unique positioning of ‘Think Beautiful’.

Commenting on the new marketing campaign planned by JSW Paints, Mr. Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Paints said, “At JSW Paints, we believe that being thoughtful is beautiful and our #EmbraceEveryColour campaign embodies this spirit. In order to take this campaign to an India that is getting younger and better every day, we wanted thoughtful ambassadors and believe that Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana are perfectly placed to take our message of unity and togetherness forward.” (Advertorial)