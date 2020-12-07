Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt begins shooting for SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

By Glamsham Editorial
Alia Bhatt begins shooting for SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' 1
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Monday began shooting for her upcoming multilingual multistarrer RRR, directed by Bahubali helmer SS Rajamouli.

The filmmaker on Monday retweeted a tweet originally posted by the film’s official Twitter page to announce Alia joining the shoot. It reads: “A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @Aliaa08 on to the sets of #RRRMovie! #AliaBhatt.”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared on his verified Instagram account: “ALIA BHATT JOINS #RRR SHOOT… #AliaBhatt joined #RRRMovie shoot today… #RRRMovie stars #JrNTR, #RamCharan, #AjayDevgn and #AliaBhatt… Directed by #SSRajamouli… Produced by DVV Danayya… Will release in multiple languages.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the film, Alia will play a character called Sita.

The film has Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in central roles. Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is also a part of the cast.

Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi coming up.

–IANS

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleChadwick Boseman, Gal Gadot, Kevin Bacon win 'greatest of all time' trophies
Next articleCovid-19 lockdown increases binge drinking: Study

Related Articles

News

Kareena's special b'day wish for 'coolest' mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has penned a heartfelt note for mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her birthday, calling her the strongest...
Read more
Sports

Pucovski hit on the head, ruled out of second warm-up game

IANS - 0
Sydney, Dec 8 (IANS) Right-handed opener Will Pucovski, who is slated to open the Australia innings in the first Test against India at the...
Read more
Sports

India opt to bowl in 3rd T20I against Australia (Toss)

IANS - 0
Sydney, Dec 8 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday won the toss and elected to field in the third and final T20I against...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Alia Bhatt begins shooting for SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' 2

Kareena's special b'day wish for 'coolest' mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has penned a heartfelt note for mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her birthday, calling her the strongest...
Alia Bhatt begins shooting for SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' 3

Dharmendra turns 85: Hema Malini thanks fans for love and wishes

Alia Bhatt begins shooting for SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' 4

Dharmendra turns 85: 'Apne' maker shares stills from Punjab shoot

Alia Bhatt begins shooting for SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' 5

Sanjay Dutt urges everyone to plant more trees

Alia Bhatt begins shooting for SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' 6

Dharmendra turns 85: Hema, Sunny, Bobby, Esha post wishes

Alia Bhatt begins shooting for SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' 7

Gajraj Rao excited to work with Manoj Bajpayee decades after their...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020