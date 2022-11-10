Alia Bhatt gets discharged from hospital and leaves with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl recently. Both came home with their baby girl on Thursday. The couple was spotted with their child inside a car.

Alia was seen in a black outfit and golden earrings as she sat alongside Ranbir in the car. He was seen holding the baby in his arms. They welcomed their first child at Sir HN Reliance Hospital on Sunday.

Several Bollywood celebrities and couple’s friends including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Varun Dhawan were seen visiting the hospital to meet Alia and Ranbir’s newborn.

Paparazzi videos and photos of Alia and Ranbir sitting in the car with their daughter are being widely shared across social media platforms. Take a look:

Announcing the good news, Alia wrote, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir.” Along with the happy news, the actress shared a photo of a lion family. For the caption, she simply added a heart emoji.