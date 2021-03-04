ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt posts pics with 'magical boys' Ranbir and Ayan Mukerji

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Thursday shared a couple of stills from the set of her upcoming film Brahmastra where she features alongside her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

In the Instagram images, Alia poses in front of a huge idol of Goddess Kali along with Ranbir and the film’s director Ayan Mukerji.

“It’s a blessing to be on this journey.. & these magical boys just make everything. P.S — this is jussssttt the beginning,” Alia captioned the photos on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brahmastra also stars Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni along with Mouni Roy. The film is billed as the first installment of a fantasy adventure trilogy.

Nagarjuna recently announced on Twitter that he has finished shooting for the film. “And it’s a wrap for me on #Brahmastra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can’t wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created.#TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra,” he wrote.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article4th Test: Pope sees Eng through to tea (Ld)
Next articleComposer Vishal Mishra makes his Telugu debut
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Karan Johar urges all to 'go green'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar has urged all to go green in his latest post on social media. In an Instagram Story...
Read more
News

Alankrita Shrivastava: Making women-oriented films is not easy

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Alankrita Shrivastava, says that making women-oriented films isn't easy. Right from shooting to distribution, it is tough to get the appropriate budgets & provisions
Read more
News

Shefali Shah: Ready to play alien, Juliet, or sofa as long as it challenges me

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actress Shefali Shah will soon share screen space with Alia Bhatt in the mother-daughter relationship film, "Darlings". She says she...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021