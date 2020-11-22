Advtg.
Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt shares a picture with her muse

By Glamsham Editorial
Alia Bhatt shares a picture with her muse 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has shared a picture with her pet cat Edward, whom she lovingly calls her muse.

Alia posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen holding Edward and looking at him lovingly.

“My muse,” Alia captioned the image, which currently has 229K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Advtg.

Alia recently shared that she was missing her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and that has made her look back at moments they spent together.

The actress has posted a throwback video on Instagram Story that captures her moments with sister Shaheen.

“I miss you so much it hurts,” she wrote with a crying emoji, as a caption to the clip.

Advtg.

Alia shares a close bond with her elder sister Shaheen, and often uses social media to express her emotions for her.

On the work front, with unlock in place, Alia has shot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi” in Mumbai. She is now onto her next, “RRR”, her mega project down South with “Bahubali” maker SS Rajamouli. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with Ajay Devgn.

–IANS

Advtg.

dc/rt

Advtg.
Previous articleKCR promises all help to Telugu film industry
Next articleAnushka Sharma back on sets

Related Articles

News

Rakul Preet Singh dazzles in orange bikini

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh is enjoying her timeout in Maldives, and scorching the beaches of the scenic holiday nation. On...
Read more
News

Sanjay Dutt: Grateful for the support I have received

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Dutt says he is grateful for the love and support he has received over the past few months,...
Read more
News

Sonakshi Sinha 'felt cute' in her new pic

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha has shared a new picture on social media but it is her caption that catches the eye.In...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Alia Bhatt shares a picture with her muse 2

Czech, US and UK films bag 'Golden Gaja' at KidZCINEMA2020

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Czech film "The Incredible Wardrobegadget of Dr Stein", US film "Rebel" and British film "Music For The End of The...
Alia Bhatt shares a picture with her muse 3

Raftaar, IKKA's 'Angaar' gets 6.4 mn views in 2 days

Alia Bhatt shares a picture with her muse 4

'India without Kohli will be like Australia without Smith and Warner'

Alia Bhatt shares a picture with her muse 5

Kriti Sanon channels her inner poet for new post

Alia Bhatt shares a picture with her muse 6

Bharti, Harsh in judicial custody till Dec 4 in NDPS case...

Alia Bhatt shares a picture with her muse 7

Rajshri Deshpande: Fun working with extremely gifted Jimmy Sheirgill

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks