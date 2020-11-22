Alia Bhatt shares a picture with her muse

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has shared a picture with her pet cat Edward, whom she lovingly calls her muse.

Alia posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen holding Edward and looking at him lovingly.

“My muse,” Alia captioned the image, which currently has 229K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Alia recently shared that she was missing her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and that has made her look back at moments they spent together.

The actress has posted a throwback video on Instagram Story that captures her moments with sister Shaheen.

“I miss you so much it hurts,” she wrote with a crying emoji, as a caption to the clip.

Alia shares a close bond with her elder sister Shaheen, and often uses social media to express her emotions for her.

On the work front, with unlock in place, Alia has shot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi” in Mumbai. She is now onto her next, “RRR”, her mega project down South with “Bahubali” maker SS Rajamouli. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with Ajay Devgn.

–IANS

dc/rt