Alia Bhatt shares the first look of Sita from RRR movie on her Birthday

Alia Bhatt turns 28 today. She made her acting debut as a child in the 1999 thriller Sangharsh.

On the special occasion her fans have flooded social media with heartfelt birthday greetings and wishes for the actress.

On Alia’s birthday’ RRR makers unveiled her much-awaited look from the film RRR on her birthday.

Alia Bhatt looks stunning decked in a green saree with minimalistic jewellery and an earnest gaze. Introducing her character of Sita from the film, SS Rajamouli shared on Twitter, “Strong-willed and resolvent SITA’s wait for Ramaraju will be legendary!”.