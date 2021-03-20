Alia Bhatt shares mermaid vibes

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt posted a picture on Instagram on Saturday, exuding grace and oomph in equal measure.

The image captures Alia under water in a pool, as she swims in a two-piece. The actress is captured in the frame as she sensuously glides her way through the waters.

Recalling the day when this picture was taken, Alia captioned: “It was the best day.”

On the work front, the actress has a series of films lined up. She will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi”.

Alia also has her debut production “Darlings” coming up, along with Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma.

The actress is currently working on “Brahamastra”, which has was stalled due to the pandemic. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the film also stars actors Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

–IANS

ym/vnc