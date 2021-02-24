ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in cinemas on July 30

Alia Bhatt on Wednesday announced the release date of her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is slated to release on July 30.

By Glamsham Bureau
Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Poster
Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Poster
Mumbai, Feb 24: Actress Alia Bhatt on Wednesday tweeted to announce the release date of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is slated to release on July 30.

“in cinemas 30th July, 2021 Red heart #GangubaiKathiawadi #SanjayLeelaBhansali @prerna982 @jayantilalgada @PenMovies @bhansali_produc, (sic),” Alia posted along with the poster of the film.

This is the first time that Bhansali directs Alia. The story revolves on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai.

Besides Alia, the film also features Ajay Devgn and Vikrant Massey.

The film was scheduled to release on September 11 but got delayed due to lockdown.

