HomeBollywoodNews

Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to release on January 6, 2022

By Glamsham Bureau
Oops... Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available
Oops... Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is all set to release on the big screen on January 6 next year.

Alia took to Instagram, where she shared the poster of the film, which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ajay Devgn.

- Advertisement -

“Bringing to you a part of my heart & soul, #GangubaiKathiawadireleasing in cinemas near you on 6th January, 2022,” she wrote as the caption.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is inspired by the life of Gangubai Kothewali, ‘madam’ of a brothel in Mumbai’s Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens Of Mumbai’.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

dc/kr

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBengaluru's startup hub image takes a hit after controversy around ban on online gaming: Survey
Next articleTulsi Kumar, Darshan Raval collaborate for new wedding song 'Tera Naam'
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,027FansLike
44,186FollowersFollow
6,265FollowersFollow
57,510FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv